Speedway: Oceanview gears up for Trev's Concrete Stockcar Shootout

Shootout sponsor Trevor Greig (81V) will be looking to go one better than his runner-up finish last season. Here, he's up against Steven Hausman (17V). Photo / S. B. O'Hagan Photography

Shootout sponsor Trevor Greig (81V) will be looking to go one better than his runner-up finish last season. Here, he's up against Steven Hausman (17V). Photo / S. B. O'Hagan Photography

Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway returns to life tomorrow after a week off.

And the stockcars are bound to turn on the action, with one of the most popular events of the season for the class, the Trev's Concrete Stockcar Shootout.

The Shootout runs in a completely different format to normal racing, with the top 16 drivers after two heats making the field.

From then on, it is a series of two-lap elimination races, with the field being halved each round as the winners advance and the losers are sidelined.

Ultimately, it comes down to the last two drivers standing, who do battle for the cash prize put up by Trevor and Jennifer Greig from Trev's Concrete Contracting.

The Shootout races are a combination of speed and tactics and are often won or lost on the start line.

The driver who draws pole position has the option of trying to turn the outside car into or up the wall, while the outside car may look to force the pole-sitter onto the infield, then make his escape.

Even after the start, the driver who gets away second may choose to wait and try to stop the lead car from reaching the finish line.

A good field of drivers is expected to contest the Shootout, although many will have to first survive the Robin Pratt Memorial Trophy at Palmerston North tonight.

Among the out-of-town drivers expected are Palmerston North competitors Taylor Lampp, who always performs well at Oceanview, and young hotshot Kyle Rowe.

But just as Palmerston North drivers always take pride in a local car winning the Robin Pratt Memorial, the Wanganui Stockcar crew will do whatever they have to in order to claim victory.