Speedway: Mooney takes second Oceanview Shootout title

[99V_rollover_28112021.JPG] 99V Rollover – the dirt and dust flies as Alex Mosely (99V) lands on his roof. Photo / PS3 Photography

It was a thoroughly entertaining afternoon of speedway at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Kaelin Mooney was in the thick of the action in both his Superstock and Stockcar, and for the second year running, walked away with the trophy and prizemoney for the Trev's Concrete Stockcar Shootout.

The attrition rate was high in the two qualifying heats for the Shootout, which left only 13 mobile cars for the 16-car draw, gifting Bryce Jensen, Taylor Lampp and Rebecca Barr a free pass into round two.

It was a different state of affairs for Mooney, who had to outwit Steven Hausman to win his first race.

Hausman tried to pin Mooney's car against the wall for the first half lap before the young driver was able to extract himself.

After two rounds of racing, the cream had risen to the top, with Mooney drawing Stratford speedster Jensen, and Lampp and Barr going head-to-head to provide the race of the day.

Mooney beat Jensen comfortably, then Lampp took an early three car length lead over Barr, who took off in hot pursuit.

She caught Lampp on the back straight on the second lap, and as she tried to squeeze through a gap out by the wall Lampp tried to pin Barr's car but was unsuccessful, as Barr raced away to the finish line.

Mooney got the early advantage in the final, and this time Barr was unable to catch the flying Wanganui driver, handing Mooney the title.

Mark Johnston took out the feature race, after a race-long battle with Barr, who was unceremoniously tipped over on her side on the final corner by Jason Pointon.

Zane Dykstra had an afternoon to remember in his new Superstock.

Not content with winning the three Superstock heats, Dykstra took out the Grand Slam, heading home Grand Slam specialist Gerry Linklater

Dykstra had a slice of luck in the second heat when Alex Mosely, making his first appearance of the season, rolled in spectacular fashion on the front straight.

Mooney was turned into the wall, and as he backed out, he was clipped by Mosely whose car landed on its roof in on the infield in a cloud of dust and clods of earth. Mosely emerged uninjured, with an ear-to-ear grin.

Cameron Hurley took out the opening Minisprint heat, but after that it was the Brad McDonald show.

McDonald, in his second season in the class, has been knocking on the door for a win all season, and duly picked up his first chequered flag in heat two, then added a second win in the Feature, getting home ahead of Hurley.

The Adult Ministock class has turned on some great racing this season, and Sunday was no exception.

Jack Lammas-Martin won the first heat ahead of Liam Whelan and Liam Linklater, but the best finish of the season came in the second heat.

Whelan looked to have the race under control heading through the last bend, but he ran a fraction wide and Jemma Barnes stormed through to take the win by the barest margin, 0.001 seconds.

Whelan got his revenge in the feature, with Barnes close behind.

Corban Swan edged out Trent James in the first Youth Ministocks heat, the Hawke's Bay visitor Keegan Bunce was victorious in the next two races.

The racing was again close, a good omen ahead of the West Coast Youth Ministocks next weekend, the first West Coast title of the season to be decided, with a large and competitive field expected.

Wins were again shared around in the Youth Rookie class, with Angus Mulholland, Noah Britton and Korbyn Morris taking a chequered flag apiece.

Sidecars completed the programme, and it was a clean sweep for the Palmerston North combination of Tony Hislop and Aiden Foothead.

Racing is scheduled to resume at 4pm next Sunday, December 5, with the West Coast Youth Ministocks, Ray Purdy Memorial Production Saloons and Stockcar Teams racing between the Wellington Young Guns and the Wanganui Vulcans.

Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club committee members will be meeting tonight to assess the landscape after the Government's decision on the Traffic Light system on Monday afternoon, and a decision will be announced after that meeting.

In the meantime, the WSSC is grateful to have been able to run four successful meetings in the early phase of the season, when other tracks have faced restrictions due to Covid, or weather interruptions in what are challenging times for event organisers.