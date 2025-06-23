Submitters said the lower limit supported planned residential growth. Photo / Mike Tweed
Plans to raise the speed limit on a 770m stretch of state highway in Whanganui have been scrapped after overwhelming concern from the public.
In January, the Government announced the speed limit along State Highway 3 (SH3)/Great North Road from north of Tirimoana Place to south of Turere Placewould automatically return to the pre-December 2020 limit of 70km/h by July 1.
But on Friday it was announced it would remain at 50km/h.
Bates appreciated that the Government’s auto reversal announcement had “created some angst for our community”.
“Unfortunately, in Whanganui’s case, we were caught up in that process and we had to go through extra steps to ensure the limits remained as they were.”
Thirteen of the 16 stretches of road that went to public consultation will remain at the lower speed limit.
