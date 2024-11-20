Advertisement
Special Olympics in Whanganui turns 40

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Special Olympics Wanganui turn 40 this weekend. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Special Olympics Wanganui is celebrating its 40 year anniversary.

Whanganui was one of the first such organisations in the country, encouraged by Special Olympics New Zealand founders Grant and Wendy Quinn.

The organisation provides sports and other social engagements for those with intellectual disabilities, some with physical disabilities as well.

The five sports available through the Whanganui programme are basketball, powerlifting, golf, bocce and swimming - and feature about 34 athletes.

Chairperson Jan Bublitz said reaching 40 years was no easy feat but the longevity is fuelled by the importance of providing support for those that need it.

“They’re part of our society that love participating and being a part of something - for us it’s a passion, it’s a love, we’re all volunteers but we’re involved because we believe in it,” she said.

“Once you walk in that door, it changes you.”

Bublitz said the most important requirement for mentors is interpersonal skills.

“If you don’t have the people skills, it’s not going to work for you - it doesn’t matter how good your knowledge or expertise is, if you don’t have that affinity with the group, they will be able to tell,” Bublitz said.

Someone that has the expertise and affinity is Ivan Howe, who has been teaching the golf team.

“It’s awesome, everyone deserves an opportunity and showcasing that golf is for everybody - whether you are able or unable, you can still have enjoyment.

“This helps them learn about themselves, they all have their uniqueness,” Howe said.

Max Walsh (pictured) is one of many Special Olympics athletes to have benefited from the 40 year long programme. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
He praised the work that has been going on for 40 years.

“The programme gives them the experience they otherwise wouldn’t have got. Having it continue in the future allows the avenue for other people to come along,” Howe said.

Bublitz said participants feel at home in the programme.

“I’ve had kids turn around to their parents at the doorway as if to say ‘it’s okay you can go home and pick me up later’ and the parents have cried because they’ve never experienced that before,” Bublitz said.

Athlete Logan Davy said he had benefited from the programme.

The basketballer and golfer regularly attended the Tuesday night golf sessions and Wednesday night basketball games to help unwind.

“At school I stress out a lot and the programme made me not think about school and just focus on fun with golf,” he said.

“I just like giving things ago and getting outdoors - we have a really good bond and I love the teamwork and support.”

The organisation is hosting its 40 year anniversary celebrations at Laird Park on November 23.


