Special Olympics in Whanganui turns 40

“If you don’t have the people skills, it’s not going to work for you - it doesn’t matter how good your knowledge or expertise is, if you don’t have that affinity with the group, they will be able to tell,” Bublitz said.
Someone that has the expertise and affinity is Ivan Howe, who has been teaching the golf team.
“It’s awesome, everyone deserves an opportunity and showcasing that golf is for everybody - whether you are able or unable, you can still have enjoyment.
“This helps them learn about themselves, they all have their uniqueness,” Howe said.
He praised the work that has been going on for 40 years.
“The programme gives them the experience they otherwise wouldn’t have got. Having it continue in the future allows the avenue for other people to come along,” Howe said.
Bublitz said participants feel at home in the programme.
“I’ve had kids turn around to their parents at the doorway as if to say ‘it’s okay you can go home and pick me up later’ and the parents have cried because they’ve never experienced that before,” Bublitz said.
Athlete Logan Davy said he had benefited from the programme.
The basketballer and golfer regularly attended the Tuesday night golf sessions and Wednesday night basketball games to help unwind.