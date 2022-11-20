SPCA Whanganui are looking for foster homes after taking 29 kittens into their centre in one fell swoop. Photo / Supplied

SPCA Whanganui are looking for foster homes after taking 29 kittens into their centre in one fell swoop. Photo / Supplied

SPCA Whanganui is hoping new foster carers will come forward after almost 30 kittens were rescued from a single property.

Centre manager Francie Flis said it was the largest number of kittens they had brought into their care from one property.

“SPCA received a call from a property manager last week, notifying the centre team there were a large number of sick kittens on a property,” Flis said.

The kittens and their mothers did not belong to the tenant but were strays living on the property, and many were sick with cat flu.

The property manager brought in 22 kittens and a mother cat to the SPCA Whanganui Centre, and returned another day with seven more kittens.

Flis said even more kittens were to be brought to the centre, there being an estimated seven different litters on the premises.

“We are incredibly grateful to the property manager and tenant for bringing this to our attention and are working closely with them to care for these vulnerable, sick kittens,” Flis said.

The kittens were now safe, warm and well-fed, and were being treated with medication for cat flu.

“This is a prime example of why it is so important to get your cats desexed, as kittens like this end up seriously suffering,” Flis said.

SPCA’s foster network was at capacity, so Flis asked for anyone who had space to care for one or more of the kittens to get in touch with the centre.

Flis said SPCA would supply bedding, food, toys and medication for their time in foster care.

Contact SPCA Whanganui on (06) 345 3369 or email whanganui.info@spca.nz.