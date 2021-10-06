Spate of residential burglaries in Pātea leads to arrest

Investigations are also under way after parked vehicles were broken into. Photo / Bevan Conley

Following a search, police in Pātea have made an arrest after several residential burglaries in the town over the past month.

Investigations are also under way in relation to vehicles parked on the roadside around Pātea being broken into.

Police said they wanted to reassure residents they were working hard to hold those responsible to account.

"We know the distress these offences can cause our community.

"If you are the victim of a burglary or theft, please let police know as soon as possible on 105."

Police encouraged anyone who has seen suspicious activity to immediately call 111.

"We need to know what's happening out there so we can respond appropriately."