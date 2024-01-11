Soprano Sarah Mileham performing in the 2023 New Zealand Aria Competition final. Photo / Rosie Knight

Sarah Mileham is a young soprano destined to go far.

Mileham is attending the New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui from January 7-21 before studying for her honours in music degree at the University of Waikato this year.

She has a British father and a Korean mother who met and travelled the world before settling in New Zealand.

“My dad was a ship inspector and they sailed all over the world.”

When they first saw New Zealand and the Coromandel Peninsula, they fell in love with the country, chose a house on a hill and moved to New Zealand, she said.

Though Mileham always loved music, it was at high school in Tauranga where she fell in love with classical music.

“And school was very cultural - we were very lucky.’’

Even though she has only been singing for five years, four years seriously, she believes it is where her future lies.

Last year Mileham entered vocal competitions in Christchurch, Wellington and the NZ Aria competition in Rotorua where she was runner-up which astonished her.

“I really didn’t expect to do well because of my lack of experience but it was what I needed to convince me to work hard and aim for my goal of singing opera all over the world.”

Mileham admits that, initially, nerves plagued her.

“But I was told nerves really mean excitement ... so when I was on stage I thought, yes I am excited,” she said.

Though her parents are not very musical, Mileham is convinced her inherent love of music is a result of her mother playing Baby Mozart when she was pregnant.

“I’m sure I absorbed it.”

Mileham has an older brother with Down syndrome who loves to hear her sing.

“He is non-verbal and when I am singing he signs ‘Sarah singing’ then gives a big thumbs up. He is lovely and very funny.”

Heading for Waikato after the school finishes was like the dream continuing, she said.

“I know I will love it ... I’m so lucky.”