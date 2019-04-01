The Snow Shuttle pilot programme introduced at Ruapehu last year is expected to improve congestion and visitor experience. Photo/Supplied

The Snow Shuttle pilot programme introduced at Ruapehu last year is expected to improve congestion and visitor experience. Photo/Supplied

Ruapehu District Council with partner agencies and stakeholders are in the second year of a three year pilot programme to improve public transport within the Tongariro National Park (TNP).

Partner agencies include the Department of Conservation, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, Horizons Regional Council, New Zealand Transport Agency and transport providers.

The pilot, called the Tongariro National Park Integrated Public Transport System, aims to help manage the growth in visitor numbers and reduce congestion, accident, environmental, cultural and social impacts while improving visitor experience.

Ruapehu Land Transport manager Warren Furner said developments such as the new Whakapapa gondola which is scheduled to open later this year and is anticipated to bring an additional 300,000 visitors into the TNP is providing an added impetus to the pilot.

"Toward the end of the trial in 2021 the findings will form the basis of recommendations for future public transport options and investments," he said.