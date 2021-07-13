Small changes are key to weight loss

Losing weight and keeping it off isn't easy. Some people tell us it can be done in a 12 week weight loss programme. Others say they lost weight because they purchased a weight loss meal replacement shake. Others find the Keto diet worked for them. Yes, they may have lost a few kilos initially from all these methods but how long before they get tired of drinking something out of a sachet or following someone else's preferred eating habits and the weight creeps back on?

For many people the success to lasting weight loss takes a bit more than cutting out whole food groups or following the latest celebrity weight loss programme. Many people are looking for a quick fix to a long term problem but if you really want to lose weight and keep it off you have to face a few realities. It is well documented that you can't change your bodyshape permanently without changing your thoughts and behaviours towards food.

To begin your behaviour change, you first need to take a hard look at the way you do things now. This involves looking at when you eat, what you eat, how you eat and why you eat. If you keep a food diary and record these things you will then identify some unhealthy habits and behaviours that sabotage your efforts to lose weight.

It might be that every night you sit in front of TV and eat your dinner. During the ad breaks you get a second helping. Well why not you think - it's a healthy meal of chicken and vegetables. Later on in the night you find yourself staring into the pantry and spy a bag of Kettle Fries you were saving for visitors. While making yourself a cup of tea you polish off the last of the Tim Tams from the jar on the bench. As you climb into bed you vow the diet starts tomorrow and as we all know tomorrow never comes. If you continue these behaviours over several weeks, for months and even years then you can see how this does nothing to help you in your quest to lose weight.

This scenario is one of mindless eating.This means we didn't really think about what we were doing or even eating. Yes we knew we liked the food and yes, in the back of our mind we knew we shouldn't be eating so much but we didn't give any thought to how it would impact on our health. Mindless.

Stress short or long term plays a big part in our attitude towards food. Stress makes us justify our poor choices of high sugar high fat foods. Because of the way we are wired these high carbohydrate foods become our go to because for a while they actually make us feel less stressed. Until they don't.

So what can you do about it? Your first step is to identify your bad behaviours. And if eating second helpings is one of them then start with portion control. By cutting back on your portions and doing this every night you will not only cut calories but also form a good habit. Leave the chippies, biscuits, ice-cream and chocolate on the supermarket shelves and you will be better off not only healthwise but financially also! If your stress is long term then find a way to deal with it rather than eating to cover it. Counselling, exercising, yoga, relaxation and meditation, are all ways to help you long term to begin to sort your health and lifestyle.

When you begin to make small changes to your diet and form better habits you will have made some significant changes to your health. Remember we are not looking for a short term fix for a long term problem. You need to recognise you need help and understand that it will take more than an expensive meal replacement and longer than 12 weeks to a better body but think of the bigger longer term picture.

Your life is ahead of you and the quality of your life is dependant on what you fuel it to keep it working in the best condition you can.

Her Fitness can help. We are experienced in all forms of exercise and fitness, nutrition, rehabilitation, lifestyle changes and more. All it takes to find out more is a phone call.