Six people transported to hospital after car rolls on State Highway 4

Six people were injured in the crash on SH4 on Wednesday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Six people were transported hospital with a range of injuries after a car rolled on State Highway 4 on Wednesday evening.

Fire and Emergency crews from Raetihi and Ohakune were first to the crash scene at the intersection of SH4 and Station Rd just before 5pm.

Police and St Johns arrived shortly after.

Crews found one car rolled on arrival with no one trapped.

A St John spokesperson said three people were transported to Whanganui Hospital, one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.

Another three people were transported to Taumarunui Hospital, one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.