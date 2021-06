The garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a blaze on Whanganui's Konini St, where a garage was fully involved in flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to the blaze at 3.50pm on Wednesday, and arrived to find the garage fully engulfed.

Two fire engines responded to the fire, and as at 4.15pm firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze to dampen down hotspots.