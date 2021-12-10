Shapeshifter: 'The energy is the best it's ever been'

Shapeshifter. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi music legends Shapeshifter are gearing up for busy summer of live gigs. We catch up with PDigsss, Sam Trevethick and Nick Robinson to find out more.

Describe Shapeshifter in one sentence.

P.Digsss: Five lads playing live bass music in a drum and bass style and fashion ... add some kombucha and we got a party.

How have the global pandemic and lockdowns affected you and your music?

P. Digsss: Business as usual for us apart from a few live gigs cancelled. We navigated our summer pretty well, released our album and were lucky enough to play our last show the weekend before lockdown just in time to chill out for winter.

In what ways has Shapeshifter changed and developed the most over the past two decades?

P.Digsss: I think over the years we've gotten better at working together. Whether in the studio or on the road touring. The energy in the band in the last five years has been the best it's ever been. Communication always helps greatly of course but after 21 years we're all still friends and enjoy each other's company.

What has been your favourite Shapeshifter live performance and why?

Nick: It's tricky to single out my favourite show over the last 20 years, we've been so honoured over the years to play at so many great shows with so many great artists. When I get asked this question my mind seems to go back to 2007 - we were on the Big Day Out tour of Auckland and Australia and we caught the eye of tour headliner Tool. They were playing a side show at the Sydney Myer Bowl in Melbourne and got us to support them. I remember playing to the Tool crowd and they thought we were weird but by the end we had them rocking and the men from Tool were rocking too at the side of the stage. That was a special memory, and winning over a crowd who doesn't know you is a good feeling.

What one Shapeshifter song should a new fan listen to as an introduction to the band, and why?

Nick: That is a hard question, we have a few different ways of expressing ourselves as a band so we could come across quite hard and also quite mellow. I think we have a few "nice" songs but the song I would choose would be The Roxy - it has a good blend of rave/jungelistic vibes with a melodic vocal hook. It's hard and it's up for it, and I think if you like that song you might like to come and see us live.

Crowds enjoy a Shapeshifter concert in 2020. Photo / File

What's the best thing about the New Zealand music industry? And the worst?

Nick: I think the best thing about the music industry is the friends you make and the people you meet. It's a friendly supportive environment where everybody wants everybody else to succeed. The other thing I would mention is the support for local music nowadays. It's amazing to see the crowd numbers at events and they keep coming, there's no Kiwi cringe factor any more, young and old artists are free to express themselves and Kiwis are lapping it up which just makes the local scene stronger and stronger. A lot of that comes from our promoters and event organisers putting on quality events that people love and revisit each year, so big ups to them.

What aspect of the summer concert season are you most looking forward to?

Sam: I love outdoor shows and the big sound systems we get to play on, seeing all our fans and friends is the biggest buzz.

If Shapeshifter were to re-record a classic New Zealand song what would it be?

Sam: I've always wanted to cover Rain by Dragon. It's a true anthem and would suit our style.

You're putting on a music festival with any artists you like, alive or dead. Who's on the bill?

Miles Davis, Prince, David Bowie, Sepultura (original line-up).

• Shapeshifter's upcoming concerts include: December 29 at Tauranga's Wharepai Domain with Fat Freddy's Drop, Scribe + P-Money (with the Harmony and Rhythm Brass band), Ladi 6, Katchafire, Lee Mvtthews, Rubi Du; Rhythm & Alps, December 29-31, Wanaka; January 8, Plane Sailing at Auckland's Victoria Park with Chase & Status DJ, Hybrid Minds DJ and more; January 15 at Christchurch's Hagley Park with L.A.B, Katchafire, Ladi6, JessB & RIIKI; February 5 at Matakana Country Park with Scribe + P-Money (with the Harmony and Rhythm Brass band), Lee Mvtthews, Paige Julia, Half Queen.