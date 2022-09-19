

"A noble leader answers not to the trumpet call of self-promotion, but to the hushed whispers of necessity." Mollie Marti

The Queen is dead, long live the King. As the trumpets sound in England, I watch with interest as the new King begins his reign. Will he be a servant leader, can he be a servant leader as was the Queen amongst the pomp, and rank and ceremony of royalty?

I spoke last week of her Majesty as a servant leader. My Angels ensure me there is a natural feeling in most of us that we want to serve others, and that leadership must first and foremost meet the needs of others.

The ideas behind servant leadership are ancient, but Robert K Greenleaf is the person who first articulated them for our time. He was the founder of the modern Servant leadership movement and the Greenleaf Center for Servant Leadership.

The centre offers us Four Principles of Servant Leadership. The first is to encourage diversity of thought and this encompasses a myriad of traits. The second principle is to create a culture of trust, and this is the hardest thing to regain once it is broken. The third is to have an unselfish mindset, remember it is not about you. Lastly to foster leadership in others.

I add to this the value of giving back espoused by the famous quote of Winston Churchill, "We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give."

The philosopher Lao Tzu's words also offer a guide (although written at a time when he and his did not include she and her), "A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves."

My Angels remind me that taking up this thinking will do us well. Especially with elections in the near future and the choices we will make.

I will be observant and see who understands that to lead people is to walk behind them. Which of them understands team members and what motivates them. Which of them will lead from a position of understanding. Who amongst them will give credit rather than take credit and be happy to focus the spotlight on others, encouraging and motivating them.

Which of them will acknowledge hard work and success in others and see others grow more confident in their own abilities and join then join them as they feel the satisfaction of "doing it themselves".

With these thoughts in my mind, I will head out of my small piece of paradise and check out the candidates for the council elections. Who will be the servant leaders to carry our council into the future? Also thinking of the leadership needed for our country, with a general election not too far away.

So, my friends, armed with these thoughts let's go meet the candidates. It is no good complaining later, if you don't vote.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy.