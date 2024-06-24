Serious crash closes State Highway 4 near Whanganui

The crash on State Highway 4 at Upokongaro near Whanganui happened just before 1pm on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The crash on State Highway 4 at Upokongaro near Whanganui happened just before 1pm on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a truck and another vehicle on State Highway 4 at Upokongaro near Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said the two-vehicle crash was reported to police about 12.50pm on Monday.

There were reports of injuries, she said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.”

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance, an rapid response vehicle and an operations manager. One patient in a serious condition had been treated and taken to Whanganui Hospital.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said emergency services were on site at the intersection with Makirikiri Valley Rd and had closed the road until the site was clear.

NZTA is advising all road users to expect delays, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of emergency service personnel on site.