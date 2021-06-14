Serious comedy

George Bernard Shaw said, “If you want to tell people the truth make them laugh or they’ll kill you.” Photo / Getty Images

During a recent discussion I was asked why Repertory Theatre put on so many comedies. Why don't we put on more serious plays? We do produce some serious plays, but my personal preference is for comedy. Why? Well, I think the obvious answer is that we have more fun rehearsing comedies.

Don't be fooled though. Comedies often have a serious message. I don't remember who once said, "If you want to get a serious message across you must do it with humour." In fact, the more serious the message, the more humour is needed.

Laughing relaxes people and makes them more receptive to different ideas. It also provides an audience with an opportunity to move a little when they've been sitting for a while, creates a rapport between the audience and the stage and has a unifying effect.

George Bernard Shaw once famously said, "If you want to tell people the truth make them laugh or they'll kill you." GB Shaw was the master of irony but it's true that the juxtaposition of humour and tragedy highlights both and often the most pertinent comment on serious current issues is to be found in the cartoon on the editorial page of the daily newspaper.

Maybe we need to be aware that not all comedies are just funny, that there is a message in tragi-comedy. Speaking of which, this coming weekend Repertory Theatre will be auditioning for the next production, a tragi-comedy written by local writer Shona Wilson. Kerry Girdwood is going to direct Direct Hit, which is described as a play about making a play. We need four women in the 20- to 60-year-age group and a man aged about 30.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 from 1pm to 4pm. For further information please ring Kerry Girdwood (06) 345 0005. Do come along. We'd love to see you.