SeniorNet Whanganui is running courses and workshops to help older persons with their digital communication skills. Photo/ Supplied

Courses run by SeniorNet Whanganui will help older persons with their digital communication skills.

The SeniorNet smartphone and device courses for the year are open for enrolment and are set to prove the opportunity to learn or upgrade digital communication skills.

The courses are the last ones for the year and Terry Dowdeswell encourages people to sign up and learn how to use a smart device efficiently.

"The course will cover internet banking, dealing with government departments, and local councils, ordering goods and services, and almost any form of day-to-day business that is easy and efficient to do online."

The friendly tutors know the best way to lead older folks through the process of learning these skills.

"The courses run from November 7 until December 16 and cover both Apple devices (iPhone, MacBook) and android (other smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc, like Samsung, Oppo, Nokia) for both beginners and advanced users."

One-on-one tuition is also available by appointment and all these services are available to SeniorNet members and non-members.

The Details:

What: SeniorNet smartphone and device courses and workshops.

When: November 7-December 16.

Registrations: close October 28. For more information call Terry on 0273516104 or leave a message on 06-345 9772.