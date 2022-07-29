Traffic will use Heads Rd as a detour. Photo / Bevan Conley



Taupo Quay from Liffiton Street to Carlton Ave will be closed to all through traffic this weekend until 7am on Monday, August 1.

Whanganui District Council has asked all traffic heading towards town or towards Castlecliff that would use Taupo Quay to use Heads Rd as a detour.

The closure allows Loaders to complete the installation of the new water main across Taupo Quay and under the Castlecliff railway line.

Taupo Quay from Heads Rd (Suzuki) to Liffiton St will remain open for business access and Taupo Quay from Heads Rd to Carlton Ave will remain open for residents and business access.