Seabed miner slows fast track with ‘cynical’ response

The panel will start work in on August 25, sit for 130 working days and give their verdict in March next year.
Caldwell wrote that Trans-Tasman Resources suggested the panel would need just 76 working days, saying any longer would be useless as there was “little room for real debate”.
“The applicant’s memo records its somewhat cynical expectation that: ‘opponents who are invited to comment are very likely to raise any and every issue that they think may impede the project, regardless of merit’.”
“I infer from both the substance and tone of the memorandum that the applicant considers any effort spent or additional time allocated towards issue resolution is pointless.”
Trans-Tasman Resources – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Australian gold and silver miners Manuka Resources – wants to suck up 50 million tonnes of the seabed every year for at least 20 years.
After extracting ore containing iron, titanium and vanadium, it would spit 45 million tonnes of sediment back into the waters of the Pātea Shoals.
Trans-Tasman fought with opponents in an earlier fast-track conference over the miner’s lack of engagement with mana whenua since first applying to mine 12 years ago, Caldwell said.
“The Supreme Court made very clear the relevance of tikanga and found that the decision issued on the 2016 application failed to effectively grapple with the true effect of the proposal for iwi parties, amongst other related findings.”
Trans-Tasman Resources managing director Alan Eggers told New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) in June the company had engaged with local iwi, taking into account their concerns “as best we understand them”.
“We’re going to be working with South Taranaki iwi when we get our consents, whether they want us or not,” he said.
Caldwell said iwi authorities and Treaty settlement entities – and the hapū and iwi they represent – had fought the application through a decade of court cases, alongside Marine Area Coastal Act claimants and other parties.
“[They] have continued to express concerns with the proposal and its impact on the environment and their cultural values and interests.