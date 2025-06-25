Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

New Plymouth District Council joins opposition to seabed mine

By
Craig is a Local Democracy reporter·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

New Plymouth district councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes asked fellow councillors whom they believed: scientists, mana whenua and the wider community, or miners with a vested interest. Photo / Te Korimako o Taranaki

New Plymouth district councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes asked fellow councillors whom they believed: scientists, mana whenua and the wider community, or miners with a vested interest. Photo / Te Korimako o Taranaki

New Plymouth’s council has joined the opposition to seabed mining in South Taranaki, saying the would-be miner lacks credibility and evidence of environmental safety.

Councillors were scathing on Tuesday about Trans-Tasman Resources’ attitude to Māori when the Australian mining company presented to New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) last week.

Most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle