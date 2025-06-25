But the mining cannot begin without marine discharge consents to pump 45 million tonnes of unwanted sediment a year into the ocean.

Councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes brought a motion for NPDC to oppose mining in the South Taranaki Bight and to ask fast-track officials to give the council a say on TTR’s application.

Clinton-Gohdes, who is also a lawyer and science graduate, included a 14-page dissection of the issue.

“The crux of the matter here is that, over a decade of litigation, TTR have been unable to satisfy the courts that their activity is harmless,” she said.

The Supreme Court ordered a fresh hearing, instructing the company to bring more evidence.

TTR pulled out of that hearing to apply instead under the new Fast-Track Approvals Act.

Clinton-Gohdes said the community, including the eight iwi around the maunga, clearly wanted NPDC to stand with them against seabed mining in the South Taranaki Bight.

“It’s about credibility … who do you believe?

“On the one hand, we’ve got a long list of qualified scientists, mana whenua and our community, people who have nothing to gain either way, and the highest court in the land.

“Or, on the other hand, you’ve got a small collection of investors who have everything to gain, who’ve been told by the courts over and over again their evidence is not up to scratch.”

Not all councillors agreed. Murray Chong voted to support the mine, saying environmental concerns were “a storm in a teacup”, given the size of the South Taranaki Bight.

“All I’m saying is, how bad is it? I don’t think it’s bad at all.”

Harry Duynhoven and Max Brough said they could not vote to oppose all seabed mining off South Taranaki, despite serious doubts about TTR.

Brough said the company’s owner, Australian silver and gold miner Manuka Resources, was paying 25% on its borrowing and had only three months of operational funding left.

“The pressure’s on these guys.

“[If] they’re coming here to sell a project and get you to invest, respectfully, I’d have to say that you’d be nuts.”

Fellow councillor Bryan Vickery had been “very, very surprised” at how many people asked him to oppose seabed mining.

“And many of them … like me, have voted for the National Party in the past.

“There seems to be people of all walks of life – even if it’s visceral – opposed to seabed mining.”

Anneka Carlson Matthews tore into TTR’s call for Māori to stop opposing and sign up for jobs, saying it was about credibility.

“Outdated, do-what-we-tell-you as we know better type attitude - and it reeks of greed, entitlement and bullying,” she said.

“Shame on you, actually. Shame on you.”

Dinnie Moeahu said his South Taranaki whanaunga wanted support.

“It’s intergenerational for us, and the community have responded.

“To Ngāti Ruanui, we hear your plea. To Ngaa Rauru, we hear your plea. To Ngāruahinerangi, we hear your plea.”

Gordon Brown, who co-chairs Te Huinga Taumatua, a committee created to “put a Māori lens” over NPDC’s work, said its work went the other way too.

“We put a council lens over what [iwi] do. And we ignore at our peril what they’re saying because it’s quite simple: they don’t want it.”

Councillor Bali Haque said he might have supported mining if it succeeded through environmental hearings.

“The Government introduced a fast-track mechanism which prioritised economic development over environmental factors ... and for me that’s unacceptable.”

Marie Pearce said TTR’s engagement with iwi amounted to a single letter, and its environmental claims were unconvincing.

“I’d have to support the motion today of no seabed mining – and I do it because Māori were more credible.”

