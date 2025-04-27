Gowan said the programme had been rewarding.

“We have had a great time coaching the kids and meeting the principals and teachers,” Gowan said.

“The benefits of the programme go far beyond cycling as it builds confidence and self-esteem that flows through into the classroom. Whether it’s seeing a learner or child with disabilities ride for the first time or accomplished riders learning new skills, having fun is the reward for us.”

Sport Whanganui community connector Libby Rayner said the Rangitīkei initiative grew out of the 2024 Do A Duathlon series, when organisers noticed a lack of participants from certain schools.

Kym Skerman of the district council secured a grant from NZ Lotteries, which was used to buy 22 bikes, helmets, repair kits, a trailer and a storage container.

Additional funds were granted from Sport New Zealand’s Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Funds.

Bulls School acting principal Megan Syme said the progress made in four sessions was amazing.

“I assumed our children both owned bikes and rode bikes regularly. I was shocked when I discovered this wasn’t the case and approximately 18% of our kids had either never ridden a bike or couldn’t ride a bike.

“Approximately 22% rode regularly and displayed efficiency of skill and safety. These statistics highlight the dire need ... for further skill development and safety learning – ​safety being essential as our tamariki live in a town with two state highways.

“The delight on the faces of our children and the improvement in their ability was amazing.”

The accessibility of bikes led to an increase in participation in the second Do a Duathlon in February and March, with 85 children taking part and an increase in participants aged 5 to 8.

The next steps are to seek funding to extend the Bikes in Schools programme to younger students and look at how to continue to develop the Do a Duathlon series in 2026.

“The programme has been so successful that our schools are asking for more,” Rayner said.

“They want their 5–7-year-olds taught the same skills as the older students, and they want the older students to be taught how to ride safely on the road.

“The number of students riding their bikes to school has increased considerably, so they now need to learn how to do this safely without putting themselves and other road users at risk.”