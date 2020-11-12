Schola Sacra Choir to present Mozart Requiem at Whanganui Collegiate School

The Schola Sacra Choir will present the Mozart Requiem at Whanganui Collegiate School this month. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Schola Sacra Choir is tuning up for its first performance of 2020.

The choir is taking the ambitious step of performing the Mozart Requiem with orchestral accompaniment, and featuring four professional vocal soloists.

The soloists are soprano Jennifer Little, alto Cecily Shaw, tenor Nigel Tongs and bass soloist Lindsay Yeo.

The two-hour concert on November 29 will be conducted by Iain Tetley who replaced long-serving conductor Roy Tankersley in 2018.

The Requiem, which will form the second half of the concert, is complemented by a selection of beautiful anthems accompanied on the organ by Leonard Cave in the first half, by composers such as Stanford, Charles Wood, Holst, Herbert Howells and S. S. Wesley. The concert promises to be a treat for all lovers of choral music and one a cappella piece.

Schola Sacra's concert will be performed in the acoustically resonant "Big School" at Whanganui Collegiate School. The venue provides a wonderful setting for this special performance.

Spring Concert featuring Mozart Requiem: Wanganui Collegiate School, 128-132 Liverpool St, Sunday, November 29 at 2.30pm. Tickets available at the Royal Wanganui Opera House, Adults $25, concession $20, under 18s free. Phone 06 349 0511 or purchase online.