August 1 was World Scout Scarf Day 2022, during which active and former scouts are encouraged to wear a part of their uniform to commemorate scouting. Former scout leader Bill Charnock, he of Whanganui Chronicle front-desk fame, chose to wear a scarf from the 2007 Centenary World Scout Jamboree held at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, Essex, UK.

He says the 12-day event attracted 40,000 scouting personnel from around the world.

Bill was on staff at the event, working in one of the 16 sub-camps.