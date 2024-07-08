Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery and Te Awa Rere Roa Collective present – Āta Whakarongo – an artistic feast now on at Whanganui Arts – At The Centre at 19 Taupō Quay.
Or, more specifically, as curator Vanessa Edwards coined it, it’s a “potluck” with this major group show serving up a wide range of themes and ideas in works that span the visual terrain of ancient and contemporary practices, with painting, sculpture, and photography alongside aute and whakairo.
The exhibition itself is a reflection on the role of the artist within a community and the national political landscape, especially when it comes to questioning the status quo in order to illuminate and generate new perspectives and ideas for moving forward.
“I’ve asked each artist to think about the importance of the artist’s voice through their work and the messages and narratives that they are wanting to express. Especially in this climate with the shift of government and the challenges we are facing,” Edwards said.
“Everybody is aware of that phrase, āta whakarongo – listen carefully – probably from their teacher or their parents. But, in this context, it’s really to listen to the artist’s voice that’s coming through in the work. Rongo is actually all the senses together so when you say ‘āta whakarongo’ it’s about activating all your senses. Instructing the viewers to connect in and just immerse themselves in the dialogues that will be present in the work.”