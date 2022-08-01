Sietske Jansma, the Sarjeant's education officer, will be taking the after-school classes during term 3. Photo / Supplied

Due to popular demand, the Sarjeant Gallery is offering an opportunity for 6-to-10-year-olds to attend weekly after-school art classes at the Sarjeant Gallery during term 3.

Making Mondays will focus on fostering an enjoyment of the visual arts by encouraging children to expand their creativity whilst learning new skills and techniques, and exploring mediums such as painting, printmaking, ceramics and sculpture.

No experience is necessary and all the materials will be provided by the Sarjeant.

Classes start on Monday, August 8, and the last session is on Monday, September 26. Each session starts at 3.20pm and finishes at 4.30pm.

The cost is $120 for all seven sessions.

Parents should call the Sarjeant Gallery on 06 3490506 to book in.