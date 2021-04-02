Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment: Concrete foundations currently being formed

McMillan and Lockwood contractors reach a significant milestone at Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project with the concrete foundations for the new wing being laid. Photo / Supplied

An early milestone has been reached on the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment.

The concrete foundations are being formed and poured for the Sarjeant Gallery's extension, including the basement floor where the artworks collection will be housed.

The Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project involves earthquake-strengthening the heritage building and building the new Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa wing, named in honour of the much-loved Whanganui kaumatua.

To date, roughly 310 cubic metres of concrete have been poured for the extension and 25 cubic metres for the existing building. It has taken about 850 hours to pour the concrete so far.

The concreting, by main contractor McMillan & Lockwood Central Ltd and their subcontractors, includes forming foundation beams, isolated pads, floor slabs and placing reinforcing steel.

Local and Wellington-based structural engineers are checking the work to ensure compliance with the documents and building consent.

Most of the concrete poured to date has been for the back half of the foundations for the extension towards the existing gallery building. A critical part of the project, these foundations will be built upon three stories high.

The extension involves construction at the rear of the existing 100-year-old gallery, including removing trees, some additions and changes to the roads and footpaths, service installations and landscaping and planting.

Concrete pouring continues for the remaining foundations, walls and floors of the extension. Photo / Supplied

At the same time the existing gallery has been prepared for the structural earthquake strengthening, including new concrete foundations and walls.



All construction earthworks were assessed and monitored by an archaeology team and iwi representatives.

• Gaye Batty is the project director for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment.