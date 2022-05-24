Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment: Building's integral dome in good condition

Roof works showing the dome of the Sarjeant Gallery. Photo / Supplied

As roof works take place, the beautiful spherical dome of the 103-year-old Sarjeant Gallery, which is integral to the design and an iconic feature of the building, has been found to be in good condition, with no major repairs needed.

Much has been achieved at roof level over the last few months. Brickwork and parapet capping stones in the east and west zones of the gallery have been removed to allow for repairs to cracks in the stone and replacement of internal downpipes.

The old damaged stone is being taken off-site for assessment and as much of it as possible will be retained and reused.

Asbestos membrane roofing has been removed by a specialist team and preparations are under way to construct a diaphragm ring beam which is the main seismic strengthening element on the roof.

The instantly recognisable dome itself is sound, which is very good news. Restoring this century-old and now fragile building understandably has its challenges, but there are many rewards throughout the project too as we repair and protect this unique structure to last another 100 years.

Below the dome, in the centre of the gallery, ground beams are now complete and new suspended composite floors have been put in place and sealed with concrete. Once construction is near completion the gallery's original matai flooring will be returned.

Underneath the building, basement strengthening works are complete in the east, west and south quadrants of the Sarjeant and the suspended floors have been fully installed.

In the new extension wing, Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, the basement floors and walls for the storage facility which will house the gallery's culturally significant collection are complete, as is the ground floor of the new wing's three-storey tower block.

All of the subsoil drainage works have been completed around the building and the original excavated sand and soil has been brought back to the site to backfill around the perimeter of the building. Work continues on construction of the columns for the next level.

• Gaye Batty is the project director for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment.