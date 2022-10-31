Sarjeant Gallery is calling for Tylee Cottage residency applications. Photo / Supplied



The Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui is calling for applications for its renowned artist-in-residence programme at historic Tylee Cottage in central Whanganui for the period February 2023 to June 2024.

The residency is generously funded through Creative New Zealand's Toi Uru Kahikatea (Arts Development) Investment Programme.

The three five-month residencies offered in 2023-2024 will take place at an exciting time as the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project draws to its completion in December 2023, with the gallery reopening at Pukenamu Queen's Park in 2024.

The residency is an opportunity for an artist with New Zealand residency currently living outside of Whanganui, to develop a body of work whilst living financially unencumbered at Tylee Cottage.

The cottage is provided rent free and with maintenance, electricity, phone and internet covered by the Sarjeant Gallery in its role as a cultural facility of the Whanganui District Council. A stipend of $5000 a month is paid.

There are three separate and distinct residencies on offer:

RESIDENCY 1

February-June, 2023: Five-month residency for a craft/object-based practitioner

RESIDENCY 2

July-November, 2023: Five-month residency for a photographic/new media artist.

RESIDENCY 3

February-June, 2024: Five-month residency for a painter aged 35+ years – the recipient of this residency will also receive the Lilian Ida Smith Award for 2024, a one-off grant of $5000.

For a prospectus about the three residencies, what's on offer, what we are looking for and how to apply, visit sarjeant.org.nz/tylee-residency/

Applications must be received no later than 5pm on Monday, December 5.