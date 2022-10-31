Dr Rāwiri Tinirau will deliver the first of this year's Samuel Drew lectures on November 11. Photo / Karen Hughes

The Whanganui Regional Museum announces the return of the Samuel Drew Lecture, on Friday, November 11 at 7pm in the Davis Lecture Theatre.

The Samuel Drew Lecture is an annual event, named in honour of the man who founded the museum and was its first curator.

This year's lecture will be delivered by Dr Rāwiri Tinirau. Dr Tinirau is from Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi and other Te Awa Tupua iwi and hapū groupings, and is the director of Te Atawhai o Te Ao, the Independent Māori Research Institute for Environment and Health. He is part of the Pou Rauhī [collective] with the Whanganui Regional Council, and serves on various governance entities, including Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi, Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation and the Sarjeant Gallery Trust.

In his presentation, Dr Tinirau will explain the processes of curating the groundbreaking exhibition He Awa Ora: Living River with the Whanganui Regional Museum, highlighting key taonga and features associated with telling a narrative of the Whanganui River, its people and taonga.

Following the lecture, attendees will be invited to view He Awa Ora and partake of light refreshments.

The lecture from Dr Tinirau is the first of a series linking to He Awa Ora continuing in November.

The Details:

What: Samuel Drew Lecture with Dr Rāwiri Tinirau

When: Friday, November 11, 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre in Watt St

Tickets: While booking is not required, the Davis Theatre can take a maximum of 200 people — participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat. Entry to the lecture is free, and all are welcome. Koha is always appreciated.