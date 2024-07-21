Advertisement
Rugby: Winning start to pre-season campaign for Whanganui

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
Whanganui tryscorer Mitai Hemi with the ball, supported by fellow tryscorer Griffin Culver. Photo / Kiwi TV

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

By necessity, Steelform Whanganui had to rely on their country squad members for their first pre-season hit-out on Saturday, and in tailor-made conditions they tipped up Manawatū’s best club players in Feilding.

In wet and muddy conditions at Johnston Park to face Manawatū B, Whanganui defended stoutly on their line and delivered on a number of strong counter-attacks, with three debutants scoring tries to set up a 24-15 victory.

The slippery conditions naturally meant a high error rate and the likelihood of penalties in-and-around the breakdown, but it also reduced the opportunity for Manawatū to be more expansive and use their stamina advantage to play at a constant higher tempo.

That suited Whanganui down to the ground, as due to illness and injury, especially squad members who played in the previous weekend’s phenomenal premier final, a very Taihape-esque starting line-up was happy to stick to the tough stuff through the middle and play territory when possible.

The young outside backs from Rangitīkei are also used to attacking in less than ideal conditions and pressed their claims for future opportunities.

Winger Mitai Hemi scored after beating two tacklers following a good team breakout from their half and just missed another try from a similar play, while reserve centre Faleseu Tauailoto scored in the second half from another raid.

Switching sides at the 11th hour from Manawatū B as a loan halfback was Griffin Culver, and the Whanganui High School old boy with 14 caps for the Turbos scored a brilliant chip-and-chase try in the first half, sharing the role with regulars Eben Claasen and Kahl Elers-Green.

Of the five players who did back up from the Premier final, indomitable centre Alekesio Vakarorogo started, and following up from his hat-trick performance he ultimately scored the match-winning try near fulltime with a powerful angled run inside the 22m.

All the direction naturally came through the Taihape brains trust of skipper Dane Whale, who also popped over two conversions, fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden, and lock Peter Travis Hay-Horton in a good full hit-out to prove his fitness.

The only downer was the untimely knee injury to winger Lafo Takiari Ah-Ching.

Coach Jason Hamlin was pleased with the performance of the new forwards, who got to play in classic country rugby conditions.

“It suited a lot of those boys, didn’t it? Beau Walker, you wouldn’t have known he played his first game as an open side.

“Joseph Abernethy, plays in the senior competition at home, and he stood out like he was made for this arena.

“All these young fellas – Ngapuke [Patea], he’s had a run or two last year, but he’s grown into being a real good leader for the boys.

Moving into stadium rugby in Napier next weekend, likely to be much faster, means Whanganui will have to work on their timing in keeping depth as support players and avoiding the temptation of striking for a ruck ball if the referee has indicated hands-off.

“Rolling [away] east, west straight away, if we’re not impacting that breakdown,” said Hamlin.

“They can hold their heads up, just did all the things we’re asking for, hard to be displeased with anyone really.”

The 24-year-old Culver will make a welcome addition.

“He’s got a nice delivery. I’ve been talking to all the halfbacks in the squad, they’re all going to get named in said [wider] squad, but obviously each week I can only take two,” said Hamlin.

“Hard decisions that have to be made for a Shield challenge, let alone a Heartland season, so we’ll do that.”

The coach also praised Vakarorogo, whose defence work-rate on the edges and then excellent try to finish the game capped another crucial performance.

“Aleki has been a top performer at this level for four to five years now. You don’t want to say anybody’s irreplaceable, but he’s pretty damn close.”

Whanganui 24 (M. Hemi, G. Culver, F. Tauailoto, A. Vakarorogo tries; D. Whale 2 con) bt Manawatu B 15 (J. Fabish, M. Mauola tries; T. Kusaka pen, con). HT: 12-10.

