Rugby: Whanganui U18s make strong start to Hurricanes U18 competition

Prop Konradd Newland is one of three Whanganui players selected for the Hurricanes Under 18 Camp. Photo / Supplied

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Despite the rush to get ready, the Whanganui Under 18 squad had a strong start to their Hurricanes Under 18 competition with a 45-5 win over Wellington Māori U18 on Saturday.

Co-coaches Tony McBride and Te Ahu Teki had a very short time coming back to level 2 to get their squad to gel for their first game at Spriggens Park, meeting more than 90 minutes before kickoff for warm-ups, before the Wellingtonians, who were coached by Whanganui expats, had even arrived.

Talent shone through, with the Whanganui lineup consisting of around 11 players from the successful Collegiate First XV, which made the Central North Island final.

Three of them – prop Konradd Newland, second five-eighths and captain Shaun O'Leary and Epeli (Waqa) Waqaicece - have been chosen for the Hurricanes Under 18 camp.

Newland, of Ngāti Kahungunu, was also recently named in the NZ U18 Māori Ngā Whatukura Boys' team - one of only two out of the 25 squad members who play within a Heartland province.

The Whanganui U18 squad contains five players from the Whanganui High School First XV, a couple of City College First XV, one from Cullinane College and players who have been involved in club footy with Rātana, Kaierau and Whanganui Metro.

They will face Wellington Samoans U18 on Saturday, before travelling to play Horowhenua Kāpiti U18 in Otaki.

In Under 16 representative rugby, the Whanganui side lost to King Country in their match in Ohakune on Saturday.

They will now travel to face Horowhenua-Kāpiti U16 in Levin on Saturday, before their Hurricanes Tournament, scheduled for October 4-7.

Around the grounds

Rep Girls: The Whanganui Under 18 and Under 15 teams played trial matches against their Manawatū counterparts at Kaierau Country Club and Palmerston North's Bill Brown Park respectively on Saturday. The final team selections were to be confirmed on Sunday evening.

School finals: After the Covid level delays, local Whanganui schools will get the chance to play for championships this week. The Whanganui High School-Cullinane College Girls 10-a-side final, which had been scheduled the day after level 4 lockdown, will now be played. Also, the WHS and City College first XVs will play the final of the MRU Premier 2 competition, both being clear in the top two positions on the six-team table when play was suspended.