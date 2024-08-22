Rugby: Whanganui High School clinch MRU Premier 1 title

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby
The Whanganui High School 1st XV stands atop of Manawatu schoolboy’s rugby after a strong second half against Manukura 1st XV carried them to the MRU Premier 1 title 31-17 in Palmerston North on Saturday.
After identical 5-1 records in the regular season, WHS beating Manukura narrowly but dropping a game to Palmerston North Boys’ High Development to finish second on bonus points, both sides navigated their semifinals on August 10 to set up the trophy match on Manukura’s home turf at Massey University.
Trailing 17-7 at halftime, WHS piled on 24-unanswered points to lift the crown, ultimately scoring five tries with three conversions.
WHS winning the top schoolboys title completes a six-year rebuild across two generations of 1st XV players, which included winning the MRU Premier 2 title in 2021.