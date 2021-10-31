Rugby: Around the grounds with Whanganui Rugby

Whanganui High School's Girls Sevens have qualified for the Condor Sevens. Photo / Supplied

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

McGRATH: Steelform Whanganui honoured one of the architects of their success at Cooks Gardens after the win over North Otago on Saturday. Selector Marty McGrath of Ruapehu received acknowledgement for his 100th first-class game in that role - having had two stints in the position, coming back in 2014. McGrath said his greatest joy over that time had been helping pick young men for their first Whanganui games. He thanked the coaching team of Jason Caskey and Jason Hamlin, as well as the other backroom staff who have helped over the years.

WHANGANUI HIGH: A good season for the Whanganui High School programme continued as their girls Sevens team qualified for the Condor Sevens, beating Cullinane at Spriggens Park on Wednesday. Because of uncertainty with Covid, the 2021 national secondary schools sevens tournament has been rescheduled for April 2022.

EXPATS: Getting down to the nitty-gritty in the re-worked Bunnings NPC competition with one round to play and all former Whanganui players have a shot at semifinals in either the Premiership or Championship. On Friday, Waisake Naholo's Canterbury staged an amazing comeback to beat two-time Premier champs Tasman 24-20, getting a share of fourth. On a bye at the weekend, unbeaten Taranaki with Stephen Perofeta and Vereniki Tikoisolomone, are favourites for the Championship, while Otago with Vilimoni Koroi are sitting third, stung from losing Jona Nareki for the season with a knee injury. Brett Cameron's Manawatū got a bonus point in their 40-31 loss to Hawke's Bay to leave them safe for a Championship home semifinal.