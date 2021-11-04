Whetu Moataane has stepped up from his deputy role on Ngāti Rangi's board. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Rangi entities Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi and Ngā Waihua o Paerangi have appointed Whetu Moataane as their new chairman.

Moataane has been the board's deputy chairman for the past year, following the inaugural trustee election. His governance experience includes chairing the Ngāti Rangi rūnanga Te Kāhui o Paerangi, Raetihi Marae Trust and Raetihi Primary School Board of Trustees. He is also a member of the Awa FM executive committee.

"I acknowledge Dr Rāwiri Tinirau for his contribution as the chair over the past year," Moataane said.

"His leadership has set the foundation for the trust to continue to strive towards the vision set for us in Te Ara ki te Moungaroa, and his ongoing support as a sitting trustee is of huge value."

The board appointed Sarah Bell as deputy chair.

"Myself, Sarah and indeed our board are committed to continuing to provide clear leadership and direction for Ngāti Rangi, particularly in this uncertain environment where the health and wellbeing of our uri and wider community must be front of mind," Moataane said.

"Ensuring we keep our fingers on the pulse with our people both here at home, throughout the motu and the four corners of the world will be pivotal for us as we work to meet the needs of our people within our current reality.

"We must also continue to keep our focus on supporting the growth of our collective capacity and capability, and most importantly the aspirations of the tribe in order to vibrantly exist as a people now and in 1000 years."

Both appointments are effective immediately.