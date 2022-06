In a fully decorated Victoria Ave, John Souter takes a photo of Ian Jolley taking a photo of John Souter.

The late Ian Jolley loved his photography. Here was there with his camera when Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh came to Whanganui on January 8, 1954. These are his photos, kindly supplied by his daughter, Carol Couper.

Waiting for the Royal Train.

The procession marches along Taupo Quay toward Victoria Ave. Spot the old Hatrick building and the Railway Hotel, long since gone.

This Whanganui fence was right royally decorated for the occasion.

Piping, drumming and marching up Victoria Ave.