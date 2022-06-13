Lieutenant Commander Sharon Tutaki (unit commander) and Acting Ensign Paul Matheson (training officer) with one of the cadet unit's boats.

Whanganui's local Navy Cadet Unit is in a unique situation for a youth-focused organisation in Whanganui. In recent times it has seen a decline in youth enrolments and its unit commander, Lieutenant Commander Sharon Tutaki, says they have the capacity to enrol more cadets.

While cadet numbers are low, with only five now on "the books", training and administration staff are in a good place, with three commissioned officers and two civilian instructors running and facilitating training nights.

Whanganui Navy Cadets is just one of many units under the wider organisation of the New Zealand Cadet Forces (NZCF), which is a partnership between the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the community.

The boat sailing on Lake Kaitoke at one of the Central Area regattas. Photos / Supplied

Whanganui Navy Cadets formed in 1962 and paraded on Taupo Quay at TS Calliope until they moved to 5/7 Battalion Army HQ, Maria Place Extension, about 2014.

The unit offers a variety of activities and a space to develop many skills. These include: leadership, instructional techniques, sailing, rope work, navigation – sea and land, first aid, navy drill, military terminology, day skippers and kayaking. Training nights are on Mondays, from 6.30pm to 9pm at 5/7 Battalion Army HQ, Maria Place Ext opposite the fire station.

Lieutenant Commander Tutaki said they would welcome prospective cadets (secondary school age) and their parents/caregivers to come and have a look.