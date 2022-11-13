Rob Rattenbury: The art of buying a car

Rob Rattenbury has never owned a new car. Photo / NZME

COMMENT:

I have never really been a car guy.

Usually, I'm just grateful to be able to buy a reasonably-priced used bucket of bolts to get around.

The least I have ever paid was $175, in 1972, for a 1954 Vauxhall Velox which took us around both islands on a road trip, costing just a $5 fuse in Kaikoura.

In those days we fixed our own cars, or knew what we needed and went to a parts department, purchased it and stuck it in. Mechanics were there for the big jobs and warrants of fitness.

That old Vauxhall was rough as hell to look at - blue oxidised faded paint, with a replacement rear fender that was a different shade of blue.

I never bothered getting it painted to match. It could sit on 100km/h all day, six cylinders; an English Chevrolet.

I did get the seats re-upholstered and seatbelts fitted.

I taught the bride to drive in it - a big car in those days, three on the tree and a huge bonnet for a driver to look over.

I could never lock it. Somebody had removed the lock barrel at some stage, and I never got around to replacing it. No-one broke into it. Why would they? It looked like a heap.

We kept that old bomb until I could not convince the mechanic to give me one more warrant of fitness.

I then sold it to my father for $5. He had a mate who kept it legal for two or three years before it just expired from old age and rust.

I was gutted when I had to get rid of it. The $5 was the cost of ownership change papers in those days.

We have had about 15 cars over the years. Not many for 52 years of motoring, compared to many people.

We have never, ever owned a new car. That was just a pipe dream for many years, our market being cheap, used bangers.

Later in life, it actually became a conscious choice. I don't like spending money on assets that deteriorate in value as soon as they leave the car yard.

For the last 30 years or so, we have purchased cars which are about two years old, still virtually new with low mileage.

I have always allowed about 10,000 kilometers on the speedo per year as the yardstick for a safe second-hand purchase.

During those 30 years, we have stuck with one reputable dealer and franchise.

A friendly crew. I have known some of the sales and service people for years.

I know that when I walk onto the yard, I will be left alone to have a wee wander. I usually know what I want.

The old car needs changing. We have had it probably around eight years, and it's beginning to cost a bit in maintenance.

That's normal - it's a machine, it wears out. Time to hand it over to someone else to love. Someone who, in years past, we were like. Someone just looking for a reasonably reliable second-hand car at a low price for family stuff.

Usually, I walk out of the car yard with exactly what I want and exactly what the salesperson knew I needed. On one occasion, I walked out with two cars.

It was just that time. Our second car was terminally ill. It had come from family, so there was an emotional attachment involved.

We kept it much longer than we should have.

We needed two cars back then, so we bit the bullet. Two second-hand, late-model cars in one hit.

I used to envy mates who had late-model cars, changing them every year or so. I used to wonder how they managed it financially.

The Red Rocket is coming up for review. We have had it six years now and it's still going great.

Since retirement, the annual mileage has dropped significantly. We only need one car now to pootle around town in.

With the advent of EVs, we are putting off the idea of upgrading for as long as possible. The Ford will just continue to be serviced for some years to come.

As I sit here, it is depreciating in value in the garage - something that continually annoys me, because I know that down the track, when we do the next upgrade, it will still be a really decent car but we will get next to nothing for it.

EVs are a different kettle of fish entirely. New technology - far too expensive to think about right now.

We are waiting for battery technology and charging infrastructure to improve and for the cost to come down.

It's a lot of money sitting in the garage.