The anti-mandate protest in Wellington is approaching it's third week. Photo / George Heard

OPINION

Two years on and Covid-19 is still stalking our lives, albeit in a weakened state.

Life has changed for most in our world, masks, social distancing, rules that I cannot keep up with, red zones, levels.

It is all becoming a bit hoha.

I have talked in this column before about Covid being a war - our world war. Sadly this is probably true.

More than five million deaths reported worldwide, trillions spent by nations trying to protect their citizenry. Billions lost by businesses due to lockdowns.

The death toll is likely vastly under-reported.

The long term illnesses that millions may now suffer after contracting the virus will blight lives for years to come.

Sadly, I have also talked about the mood in our little country being similar to the mood that permeated New Zealand in 1981 due to the Springbok Tour, huge divisions, friendships ended, families quarrelling.

This is now becoming more evident daily in our capital city, a mob of disparate groups descending on our parliament seeking answers.

There is no sign of these people moving out any time soon.

In fact, they seem to be settling in for a summer of fun, music, free food, yoga and self-awareness classes.

It is actually the only show in town at present so I am guessing more will arrive in coming weeks.

The weather is warm, wet weather does not deter these folk. Even the Speaker's immature use of sprinklers and loud weird music did not seem to bother the campers.

Behind these different groups are folk with some not-so-nice agendas but it appears many occupiers have genuine beliefs and fears based on research and knowledge.

Mind you there are many who also belong in the deranged dimwittery category.

People who really need to get out more, read more widely, question some of the quackery doing the rounds, get off social media and talk to others personally.

Some high profile speakers are attending the occasion, ex politicians, the odd academic. People who are not normally regarded as fringe.

I have, since these people arrived, tried to find their common noble cause.

All protest has, at its base, a cause, mostly noble, dearly held by a few with the intention of making the rest of us sit up and listen.

If it was not for protest could women still not vote, would gay men still be going to jail for their sexuality, would apartheid still exist in South Africa?

The answer of course is probably.

We need protest to make our society progress, however uncomfortable that is.

Protest is as part of our democratic system as parliament is.

We should never forget that.

If there is any common goal among all these people with differing agendas and beliefs I believe it is just fear and frustration.

Their lives have, in their minds and, in many cases, in reality, been ruined by the pandemic and the measures put in place to control it.

Whilst the majority sigh and box on in quiet frustration with the rules, mostly in a confused state because the rules change so much, some in our society are not wired to do that.

They need to be heard no matter the basis of their beliefs, hence the campers

Of course the politicians have all, except for Act's Seymour who is plunging in the polls and needs the publicity, refused to have anything to do with the occupiers.

The politicians are all united in fear as well; personal threats of execution can do that, believe me.

I do not agree at all with the actions of those people who have threatened the safety of our politicians and parliamentary staff.

In time I am sure many will be held to account. However, when our leaders do not make themselves available en masse this seems to me to be undemocratic.

No matter what our politicians think, these people are constituents who have a right to access to their elected representatives in a safe environment for all.

These people need to be heard and acknowledged by our elected leaders.

Do not expect the police to boot these people out. Those days have long gone, this is not 1981.

We have evolved as a society who values negotiation and respect more now.

Expect the police to attend to specific criminal acts around parliament but asking them to remove thousands of people, including vulnerable children and toddlers, is not possible.

Where would those people go, locking them up will not stop them.

They will get bail and return.

Communication is needed, Jacinda. Simply not engaging will solve nothing.