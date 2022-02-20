Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui ChronicleUpdated

Rob Rattenbury: Simply not engaging with protesters will solve nothing

4 minutes to read
The anti-mandate protest in Wellington is approaching it's third week. Photo / George Heard

The anti-mandate protest in Wellington is approaching it's third week. Photo / George Heard

Rob Rattenbury
By
Rob Rattenbury

Columnist

OPINION

Two years on and Covid-19 is still stalking our lives, albeit in a weakened state.

Life has changed for most in our world, masks, social distancing, rules that I cannot keep up with, red

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.