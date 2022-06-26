Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: America is great, but things are complex

4 minutes to read
The political divide in New Zealand cannot be compared to that of the United States of America, writes Rob Rattenbury.

The political divide in New Zealand cannot be compared to that of the United States of America, writes Rob Rattenbury.

Rob Rattenbury
By
Rob Rattenbury

Columnist

OPINION

I think I learned more about the United States of America and its political systems between 2016 and 2020 than any other time in my life.

I admire and respect America - a huge

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.