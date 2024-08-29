The decision triggers a binding referendum during the 2025 elections asking Rangitīkei voters if they wish to retain the Māori wards, each with one elected member, for the 2028 local election period.

The Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori wards/constituencies) Amendment Act requires councils with Māori seats to either run a binding poll in 2025 on whether to keep Māori wards or scrap them. Councils are required to decide by September 6, 2024, whether to retain or disestablish their Māori wards.

Rangitīkei introduced two Māori Wards – Tiikeitia ki Tai (Coastal) Ward and Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland) Ward – in the 2022 elections.

Watson – who has notched up 20 years in Rangitīkei as an elected member, 11 of them as mayor – set aside the standing orders on Thursday to allow every councillor to give their views.

He said everybody in the community had the right to know how councillors stood on the issue.

Tiikeitia Ki Uta councillor Piki Te Ora Hiroa said Māori wards were about “getting things right for Māori” but it was not just “Māori worrying about Māori”.

“It’s about being part of this community where we all look after each other.”

Tiikeitia ki Tai councillor Coral Rukawa said Māori wards were more than a step forward.

“They are a profound recognition of the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi – partnership, participation and protection. Our Māori wards are making significant contributions at the decision-making table and in our community.”

She said continuity was vital.

“Empowerment, inclusion and equity are not just words – they are the rationale for Māori wards. We want to build a future where everyone thrives.”

Central ward councillor Fiona Dalgety said she valued the diversity around the table.

“Your lens often makes me think a little bit deeper about things.”

Deputy Mayor Dave Wilson said in his experience as a third-term councillor, decision-making around the table had only ever been enhanced by considering a Māori worldview.

Northern ward councillor Gill Duncan said 38% of the population in the northern district was Māori.

“We need your voices.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa earlier advised the council it supported retaining the wards, and the council’s mana whenua working group Te Roopu Ahi Kaa unanimously voted to keep the wards.

Hiroa commended her fellow councillors for their bravery in supporting Māori wards.

“I just wish more people were as brave as you to publicly say what you think.

“The introduction of Māori wards doesn’t weaken democracy but strengthens the voice of mana whenua/tangata whenua and Māori. It is also a step forward in reflecting the makeup of the residents and ratepayers of Rangitīkei.”

Watson said after the meeting the decision demonstrated the council’s commitment to being a trusted partner with iwi and Māori.

“A strong relationship with Māori is beneficial to our district, and we believe that it’s in the best interests of our community that Māori wards are retained.

“Māori representation at the council table is a positive thing and not something that people should be frightened of.”

The referendum is expected to cost $20,000.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.