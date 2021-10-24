Rescue tube sponsorship will help save lives on Whanganui beaches this summer

Whanganui surf lifeguards Layton Comp (left), Kaya Dobbie, Lennart Nowak, George Pedley, Ethan Bryers, Phoenix Grammaticogiannis and Daniel Comp wearing the rescue tubes. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Surf Lifesaving Club is asking local businesses and individuals to add their names to the new rescue tubes they will be using this summer.

For $200, each donor will have their name printed on one of the red tubes.

Surf lifesavers can attach the tubes to a harness worn over their shoulders and clip the tubes around a person being rescued in the water.

Senior lifeguard Daniel Comp said they were a lightweight and efficient device and the club hoped to have as many as possible.

"They are very light to carry and easy to attach," he said.

"People who donate tubes will not only have their name or the name of their business on the beaches this summer - they will be helping us save lives and supporting a non-for-profit rescue organisation."

Surf lifesaver patrols will begin at Castlecliff and Mowhanau/Kai Iwi beaches in December.

The Whanganui service has been safeguarding Whanganui's beaches for more than 100 years and is arguably the oldest club in New Zealand.

So far Can-am Wanganui, Marine Services Wanganui and New Construction Taupo have each donated a rescue tube and W&W Construction has their name on five of the devices.

Rescue tube donations can be made by sending an email to info@wanganuisls.org.nz, by visiting the club's new website wanganuisls.org.nz or contact administrator, Matt Newell on 027 544 8855.