Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Replacing Creek Road Bridge near Whanganui to cost $545,000 more than budgeted

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
A Bailey bridge was put in place at the Creek Rd site this week.

A Bailey bridge was put in place at the Creek Rd site this week.

An eight-metre-long bridge in rural Whanganui will cost around $845,000 to replace - $545,000 more than budgeted.

Creek Road Bridge at Mangamahu has a 4.5-tonne weight restriction and a maximum speed limit of 5km/h.

Whanganui

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle