Fantastic Mr Fox director Kerry Girdwood with the Fox family den behind her. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Repertory cast of Fantastic Mr Fox cast were loosely assembled on stage while director Kerry Girdwood and "music rescue" Patrick McKenna took them through a rendition of "Cider inside her", a song that features in Act 2. Their enthusiasm and obvious "togetherness" bodes well for the production that begins performances tomorrow night.

It was rehearsal time when Midweek took a camera to Repertory Theatre in Ridgway St to catch a glimpse of what Fantastic Mr Fox is all about.

The story is by Roald Dahl and is about a family of foxes hoping to thwart three dimwitted farmers who are out to get them. Supported by a large cast of British woodland animals, the play is a treat for children and entertaining for adults.

The story is narrated by Mr and Mrs Badger, who take time out from their acting duties to keep the audience informed, in true pantomime fashion.

"We want pace, we want accuracy, we want enthusiasm, and we want some fun," says Kerry, giving last-minute directions before a full run-through.

And so they began. We were introduced to Mr and Mrs Fox and their four cubs, and, soon after, the three farmers and their obvious intentions.

Filled with music, song, rhyme, lots of noise and slapstick, Fantastic Mr Fox is pure panto, with audience participation and obvious bias expected. The foxes are the "goodies" and the farmers are the "baddies". The farmers might disagree.

Kerry is pleased with the way rehearsals are going.

"I think of them as an Olympic team," she says. "You know how they train, but they want to peak at precisely the right moment. I'm really pleased with them — the enthusiasm, the willingness, the happy cast, and I think that shows. They've come together, helping each other, they're beginning to cover for each other, and they're enjoying it, which is a critical thing, and I think that will come across to an audience."

What's more, the director is enjoying it too.

"There are now 40 people involved," she says. "That's backstage, sound, lighting, construction, everybody, and there are a lot of people on stage."

Pantomime is not easy to stage ... "I think because there are so many different elements involved," says Kerry. "You've always got a big cast, you've always got major wardrobe 'stuff', that you don't have for 'straight' theatre. With this particular piece, the demands for lighting and sound are heavy."

The Fox family in rehearsal at Repertory Theatre. Photo / Paul Brooks

Kerry says the play was originally written as though there are trapdoors all over the stage floor, enabling the Fox family to drop out of sight below the stage. Repertory is not so blessed, but by using the floor in front of the stage, the foxes can move and the audience can stay with them the whole time.

"Also, song and dance is a huge aspect of pantomime. We've simplified it, and Patrick (McKenna) has been a Godsend.

"I rang Pat at about 9 o'clock on Monday night, and said, 'Pat, I need help'," says Kerry.

As well as big numbers, there is a sweet solo sung as a lullaby by Megan Jaquiery and her daughter, Sienna Castellanos.

"They've got beautiful voices, the pair of them," says Kerry. "It's a quiet moment in what is actually a very busy stage. Then away we go again and it builds. There's another moment like it in the second act, and I like that rise and fall in mood."

Fantastic Mr Fox opens tomorrow night at Repertory.