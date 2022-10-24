The Globe in London, a stage to which many aspire. Photo / 123rf

Labour weekend and everyone seems to be enjoying a wee break, including our cast for James and the Giant Peach and the cast of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Thinking of "The Bard", I was horrified at Creative New Zealand's decision to cut funding to the Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ Sheila Winn Shakespeare Festival which has hosted more than 140,000 teenagers over the past 30 years, including Hollywood actress Melanie Lynskey and our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Initially, Ms Ardern responded to the decision by Creative New Zealand by saying that although Creative New Zealand is a government agency, it operates independently of the ministers. She did not agree with all of their decisions.

On Tuesday, October 18, the following day, our Prime Minister announced that the Ministry of Education had agreed to provide the necessary funding.

The Shakespeare festival has provided experiences and opportunities for our young actors including Māori and Pacifica youth.

Matanga Mitchell, a Northland teen, was afforded the opportunity to act in London's Globe Theatre with funding provided by Creative New Zealand. He said that although Shakespeare's plays were written over 400 years ago the concepts and themes remain relevant to Māori and Pākehā.

I have no doubt that many of our youngsters in James and the Giant Peach will one day aspire to perform at London's Globe. Who knows?