Ethan Hall (left) and Nate Holloway are enjoying being part of Repertory’s James and the Giant Peach. Photo / Chris Hall

“Do you know the giant Chocolate Eclair Shop In Ohakune? Well, when I was at Ohakune Primary School we did Charlie and the Chocolate Eclair Shop and I was in that,” 13-year-old Nate Holloway told me.

Nate’s family moved to Whanganui recently so he’s enjoying making new friends at Repertory Theatre while rehearsing his part in James and the Giant Peach. His mother, Aimee, is playing the part of Aunt Sponge, while his older sister, Phoebe, is the television reporter.

Nate is playing the part of the second mate on the navy ship which sights the giant peach in the ocean. Does the ship’s crew rescue James and his friends?

“No, they’re scared of the peach and run away,” Nate grinned.

Nine-year-old Ethan Hall is having fun on stage. What part does he play?

“Oh, I’m lots of things,” he said. “I’m a shark and a rhinoceros and I’m in the crowd scenes.”

When he’s not at Rep rehearsing, he enjoys playing with his pet cats and he’s really enthusiastic about playing his favourite sport, hockey.

It’s the first time these two charming chaps have appeared on stage at Rep Theatre. I must say that we are so lucky to attract such lovely children eager to take part in our children’s productions.

Do come along and see them on Whanganui’s Anniversary Weekend. Believe me, you’ve never seen such a handsome second mate or such an appealing rhinoceros.



