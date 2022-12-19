Elodie Burn, who plays the part of the very proud Centipede in James and the Giant Peach at Repertory.

Elodie Burn, who plays the part of the very proud Centipede in James and the Giant Peach at Repertory.

Elodie Burn has big boots to fill. She’s playing the part of the Centipede in The Rep’s upcoming production of James and the Giant Peach and she told me that Centipede really thinks he’s superior.

“He’s very proud of his boots,” she says, “and he’s always arguing with the others, especially Earthworm who has no legs or boots. The other characters put him in his place though, especially the old grasshopper.”

What attracted Elodie to become involved in theatre?

“When I was about 8 I was taken to see Matilda, the Musical in Auckland and that inspired me to become involved.”

She’s done well too in her four years of speech and drama lessons. Elodie has earned a first place and has been highly commended in the speech and drama competitions in Palmerston North and Te Awamutu. She’s been nominated for the ‘Drammies’ as well.

No doubt her successes in drama competitions will stand her in good stead as she tries to deal with the disparate creatures aboard the Giant Peach.

Come along to Repertory Theatre in January and enjoy this amusing tale with laughs aplenty for young and old.

James and the Giant Peach, on stage at Repertory Theatre January 19-23, 2023.

Morning performances: 11am on January 21, 22, 23; evening performances at 6pm on January 19, 20, 21 and 22.



