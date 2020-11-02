Rep Talk: Three young theatre enthusiasts

Three enthusiastic young actresses. Photo / Reuben Janes

These three lovely young ladies are all in the cast of Peter Pan the Pantomime.

They certainly seem to be enjoying themselves chatting and singing together when they're not on stage where they're focused on their roles.

Autumn Lilley is our 'Nana', the placid family pet who takes care of the children. She undergoes a radical personality change when she plays another part as a pirate, one of Hook's dastardly crew.

Hannah Smith, who plays the part of Mrs Darling, also has a change of personality, becoming a wicked pirate later in the play. When she's not being the darling Mrs Darling or a nasty pirate Hannah loves to draw and paint, an avid art student.

Eleanor Robbins, another 14-year-old, is relishing her role as Xena-Lily, warrior princess and daughter of our dame, Katie-Pie.

"It's my first main role," smiled Eleanor.

This young theatre enthusiast plans to do a degree in performing arts when she finishes secondary school. To this end she's studying drama, music, singing and dance as well as working at her school subjects.

In fact all three of these lasses are studying music while they're also studying their school subjects. They're all so exuberant, obviously enjoying treading the boards at Repertory Theatre, that they make me feel good just watching them. Their enthusiasm is so infectious.

Do come and see them — their happy vibe will make you feel happy too.