Rep Talk: Social comment play for Repertory?

Northern England, 1912, a well-to-do upper middle-class family are celebrating the engagement of the young lady of the house to the son of another wealthy family. They're all pretty pleased with themselves.

Their self-satisfaction is challenged with the arrival of a police inspector, Inspector Goole, who wishes to question them about their involvement with a young woman who has just committed suicide. As the Inspector interrogates each one it becomes clear that each played a part in Eva Smith's desperation leading to her suicide.

While the younger members of the family are remorseful, understanding that they did indeed cause hardships for Eva Smith, the older generation maintains their belief they are socially and morally superior. They're not prepared to accept any responsibility for poor Eva Smith's demise.

This play reflects JB Priestley's socialist principles and highlights the hypocrisies in Victorian and Edwardian societies. Social change evolves slowly.

Our play reading group enjoyed reading this play last week but agreed that should we put it on again (we produced this play in 1983) we'd need to cut some of Father's speeches because some are very long-winded.

In the final scene, phone calls are made to verify the authenticity of Inspector Goole and his story. No, there's no Inspector Goole employed in the local police force and no young female suicide is in the town infirmary.

It appears the family have been hoaxed. Mr Birling senior breathes a sigh of relief as he pours himself another whiskey.

His relief is short-lived. A phone call informs him that a young woman has just died in the infirmary and a police inspector is on his way to question the Birling Family.

Thus a moralistic drama becomes theatre.