Rep Talk: Rep Theatre's Rat Pack

The Repertory Theatre Rat Pack: Elijah Anscombe (left), William Herd and Kieran Spence. Photo / Dee Brough



Forget about Frank Sinatra and his pals — Repertory Theatre has its own Rat Pack and I'm sure they're much nicer than that Hollywood gang.

William Herd, Kieran Spence and Elijah Anscombe are the three rats who'll challenge our Fantastic Mr Fox when he confronts them with their cache in the cider cellar. They're a formidable trio.

Two of these young men will be familiar to Whanganui theatre-goers as they've appeared in many productions in the past.

Last year William played the part of Mr Darling in Rep's pantomime, Peter Pan but he's also entertained as Dullboot in Badjelly the Witch, and as Peter in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. This busy lad has also been cast in The Phantom of the Opera and The Merry Wives of Windsor, but both of these productions have been postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Kieran Spence is the fourth generation of his family to be involved in local theatre. His great-grandfather was a theatre pianist, his grandmother Shirley London entertained in musicals with her lovely singing and his mother Debbie also entertained as a comedienne and dancer.

Kieran has inherited the family theatrical talent for acting, singing and dancing. Like William, he's also been cast in The Phantom of the Opera which is having a break at the moment.

Elijah Anscombe has worked backstage at Rep in earlier productions.

"Oh yes, I was the crocodile in Peter Pan last year," he recalled.

He's been involved in productions at Whanganui High School where he and William are both students and agreed that he's really enjoying playing the part of a rat. Chief Rat William and Second Rat Kieran joined Elijah Rat in agreeing that it's jolly good fun being a Rat.

Do come and see them on stage at Repertory Theatre from January 20-24, 2022. You'll enjoy yourself too!