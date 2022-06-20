Could you write a play? The competition is on at Repertory.

We've got an exciting playwriting competition which began on June 1 and will be open until August 31, so there are more than two whole months to sharpen your pencils and get your great ideas on to paper.

Well ... this one's for younger people, that is for those 18 or younger at the time of writing.

Do you have some really good ideas? The theme for this writing competition is "a life-changing moment". Has that happened to you? Sometimes things happen that affect us quite profoundly but the impact of those things may not be obvious to others. That's where you can develop your theme.

The competition rules state that there must be three to five credible characters and that the play must last no longer than 15 minutes. It doesn't seem to be a difficult scenario.

When the Repertory Theatre Committee has chosen the three plays which best illustrate the theme, the scriptwriters will be given the opportunity to cast and direct their plays for public presentations. Rep Theatre members will mentor them if they choose to take this opportunity but should they prefer to entrust their plays to another director they may do so.

When the plays are on stage the winner will be the play which best captivates the audience, thus earning $500 first prize, generously donated by Moore Law.

How's that for an incentive? Quick ... get writing!

Further information is available on our website: www.wanganuirepertorytheatre.co.nz.

Please send final scripts to whanganuirep@gmail.com.