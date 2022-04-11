Mark Frampton plays Leonard in Repertory's production of Joan Rosier-Jones' play Flat Out. Photo / Don Paynter



Mark Frampton is a new arrival in Whanganui having emigrated from the UK late last year.

"We'd had several holidays in New Zealand in the past and really liked the look of Whanganui when we drove through here. My wife managed to get a job here and I work from home on the computer so I can work from anywhere really," Mark says.

He's had extensive theatre experience in the UK.

"I've been in thrillers, farces, Arthur Miller plays, Shakespeare and pantos," he says as he lists his theatre experience. "I've written plays too, five pantos."

Mark co-owned a company that produced murder mysteries at dinners in hotels and stately homes.

"We'd have a plot outline and much of the play was interactive with the audience, so yes there was a lot of improvisation."

I've had a little experience with theatre dinners too so I asked Mark about dealing with audiences that have had a bit too much to drink.

"Yes! We'd sometimes have a second 'victim' collapse in the dining room and one day a woman jumped on top of him and started to revive him with the kiss of life!"

Is he enjoying playing the part of Leonard Johnson in Flat Out?

"Yes. It's a change from the murder mysteries and I have to learn lines again."

Will there be any murder or mystery in Flat Out? Who knows? Let's go and find out at Repertory Theatre opening on Thursday, April 21 with further evening performances at 7.30pm on Friday, April 22, Saturday, April 23, Wednesday, April 27, Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. There will be a matinee at 2pm on Sunday, April 24.